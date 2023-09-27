Japan’s FY23/24 crude steel output may stay below T90 mln -industry group head

Crude steel output in Japan, the world’s No.3 steel producer, is expected to stay below 90 million metric tons in the fiscal year to next March due to weak local demand from the construction and other sectors, the head of a steel industry group said on Tuesday.

“There is a sign of recovery in domestic steel demand for automobiles thanks to an improvement in chip supply, but demand for the rest of the industry remains sluggish,” Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Yoshihisa Kitano told a news conference.

“Demand in construction is lagging as a shortage of labour and soaring materials prices have caused a delay in large projects,” said Kitano, who is also president of JFE Steel.

The latest forecast was down from his May prediction of 90-95 million tons and compares with 87.85 million tons in the 2022/23 fiscal year that ended on March 31.

The export market is also “very weak”, he said, noting that China’s steel production and exports remain high despite its stalling economy.

“We are not optimistic about a rapid improvement,” Kitano said.

Earlier this month, Japan’s industry ministry unveiled a plan to more than double its financial support to the steel industry to accelerate the development of manufacturing “green steel”, or cutting emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the steel-making process, by using hydrogen.

The government now plans to provide nearly 450 billion yen ($3 billion), up from 190 billion yen, to help speed up the development of low-emission steel-making processes, using hydrogen.

Hydrogen has been touted as a low-carbon solution to steelmaking methods, replacing the more polluting coal, but there are still many technological challenges.

“We appreciate the action as the 190 billion yen aid was not considered equal to the government’s support in other countries,” said Kitano, but he also warned that it still may not be enough.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Susan Fenton)