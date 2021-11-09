Japan’s Idemitsu gets winter fuel oil supply requests ‘double’ from Jan-Feb: CEO

Japan’s second-largest refiner Idemitsu Kosan has received winter fuel oil supply requests from a couple of power utilities for a level double from the level in last January-February amid power supply concerns in the upcoming season, President and CEO Shunichi Kito said Nov. 9.

“Amid power shortage concerns this winter, power utilities are considering early procurements,” Kito told an earnings press conference. “We have also received supply [requests] from a couple power utilities at roughly double from a level in January-February, which we are considering ensuring the supplies firmly.”

The Idemitsu CEO’s remarks came after Petroleum Association of Japan President Tsutomu Sugimori said Oct. 27 that Japanese refiners have received oil supply requests from local power utilities for winter amid high spot LNG prices, but are unsure if they will be able to meet all the demand.

Japanese refiners boosted their fuel oil supply for power generation in January following an emergency fuel supply request from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to PAJ in the wake of LNG shortages after a surge in power demand during severe cold spells.

Fuel oil sales surged 43% on the year to 179,585 b/d in January, when there were domestic shipments of 751,109 barrels of crude oil for power generation, nearly double the 429,323 barrels in December 2020, while there were no crude shipments for power in January 2020, according to Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data.

Source: Platts