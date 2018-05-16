Japan’s Idemitsu: Iran oil imports account for less than 1 pct of total

Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan says its Iran oil purchases are very small and account for less than 1 percent of its total, its senior officials say.

Idemitsu sees no major impact to stable oil procurement from the U.S. pullout from the nuclear agreement with the Middle East nation, Noriaki Sakai, Idemitsu’s accounting general manager told reporters during a briefing on the refiner’s full-year results.

Idemitsu, Japan’s second-biggest refiner by sales, has three refineries with a total crude refining capacity of 500,000 barrels per day.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)