Japan’s imports of Russian coal surge

Japanese consumers boosted imports of Russian thermal coal by 28pc on the year in the first half to 5.5mn t, according to data from Japan’s ministry of finance. Receipts from Russia rose despite total imports staying roughly flat, as Japanese buyers were offsetting supplies from Australia. Japan’s imports from Australia dropped by 5pc on the year to 39.4mn t in January-June.

As a result, Russia raised its market share in Japanese thermal coal imports to 10pc in January-June from 8pc over the same period of last year, while Australia decreased its share to 71pc from 75pc.

But further growth of Russian coal supplies to Japan may be limited as coal burn could come under pressure in the second half of the year from rising nuclear availability.

Source: Argus