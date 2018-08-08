Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Japan’s imports of Russian coal surge

Japan’s imports of Russian coal surge

in Freight News 08/08/2018

Japanese consumers boosted imports of Russian thermal coal by 28pc on the year in the first half to 5.5mn t, according to data from Japan’s ministry of finance. Receipts from Russia rose despite total imports staying roughly flat, as Japanese buyers were offsetting supplies from Australia. Japan’s imports from Australia dropped by 5pc on the year to 39.4mn t in January-June.

As a result, Russia raised its market share in Japanese thermal coal imports to 10pc in January-June from 8pc over the same period of last year, while Australia decreased its share to 71pc from 75pc.

But further growth of Russian coal supplies to Japan may be limited as coal burn could come under pressure in the second half of the year from rising nuclear availability.
Source: Argus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software