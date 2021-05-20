Japan’s industry ministry discontinues monthly data on spot LNG prices

Japan will stop releasing monthly data on spot LNG prices as it has achieved the aim of understanding the distribution dynamics for the fuel, demand for which spiked after the Fukushima disaster, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) for Japan, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), last published data for the month of March. It started releasing average prices for spot LNG arriving in the country in 2014.

Surging LNG prices at the time, as Japan scrambled for supplies to make up for lost power generation capacity after the 2011 Fukushima disasters shut down its nuclear sector, led to record trade deficits for the world’s third-largest economy.

That prompted METI to introduce measures to try to develop more liquid markets in an effort to bring down LNG prices.

“We have achieved our original aim of investigating the distribution situation in the LNG market,” an official at the ministry told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Japan’s influence in the LNG market is waning as China’s demand for the fuel has surged amid a shift there to replace polluting coal for heating and power needs.

However, Japan remains vulnerable to supply shocks as shown by a price squeeze during a cold snap last winter that saw Japanese buyers competing with China for tighter supplies, leading to record spot prices LNG-AS.

Japan, which mainly relies on long-term contracts that are linked to oil prices for its LNG supplies, is also still struggling to reboot its long-idled nuclear sector.

METI had been surveying spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers and published a price if there was a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers.

The ministry excluded cargoes where prices were linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Himani Sarkar)