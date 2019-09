Japan’s July crude oil imports rise 4.8% y/y – METI

Japan’s crude oil imports rose 4.8% in July from a year earlier to 3.07 million barrels per day (15.12 million kilolitres), the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Japan’s domestic oil product sales last month dropped 3.5% from a year earlier to 2.63 million barrels per day (bpd), data released by the ministry showed.

Gasoline sales declined 7.2% to 871,378 bpd, while kerosene sales rose 1.7% from a year earlier to 81,542 bpd, according to the data. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)