Japan’s July gasoline demand seen lowest since 1993

Japan’s gasoline demand in July is estimated to have fallen to its lowest level since July 1993 as the country’s coolest and rainiest summer in years takes a hit on the country’s driving season, data compiled by S&P Global Platts showed.

Estimated gasoline demand stood at around 4.26 million kiloliters or 864,340 b/d in July, down 8% from a year ago as rainy weather and temperatures lower than last year and the 30-day average cut driving demand for the holiday season, according to the country’s largestrefiner JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy.

“This is a shocking figure” for one of Japan’s peak gasoline demand months, a Japanese refiner source said.

Gasoline demand in July is expected to be the lowest since July 2013, when gasoline sales stood at 4.24 million kl, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The cool summer weather and a rainy season that ended later than last year were among the key factors to push gasoline demand lower in July, another refiner source said.

The rainy season ended weeks, and in some cases up to a month, later than last year in most regions across the country, according tothe Japan Metrological Agency.

However, a source with another Japanese refiner said gasoline demand “was sluggish regardless of the prolonged rainy season and low temperatures in July,” noting that supply and demand was somewhat balanced due in part to some refinery issues.

JXTG IMPORTS GASOLINE CARGO

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, meanwhile, has bought one medium range-sized gasoline cargo for delivery at the end of July for its 145,000 b/d Sendai refinery, where it is currently running a scheduled refinery turnaround, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Platts on July 24. The Sendai refinery maintenance is scheduled to last until early August.

The laden MR clean tanker Sunshine Express arrived at Sendai on Monday from South Korea’s Yeosu, according to Platts trade flow software cFlow.

A JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy spokesman declined to comment on whether it is receiving a gasoline cargo from South Korea on the Sunshine Express at Sendai.

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy’s unusual MR-sized gasoline import came to light at a time when it is said to have faced refinery issues, market sources said.

JXTG’s refinery issues included reformer issues at the 235,000 b/d Kawasaki refinery in Tokyo Bay and lower runs at the 120,000 b/d Marifu refinery as a result of drought in western Japan, market source said.

JXTG restarted the 90,000 b/d No. 3 CDU at its 180,000 b/d Mizushima-B plant on July 11 and the sole 135,000 b/d CDU at its Sakai refinery in western Japan on July 16. Both had been delayed from scheduled restarts in early July after completing scheduled maintenance programs.

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy declined to comment on its refinery issues nor the reasons for delays of its refinery restarts.

