Japan’s JXTG: Iran crude accounts for 4-5 pct of total imports

in Freight News 11/05/2018

Japan’s JXTG Holdings President Yukio Uchida says Iranian crude oil accounts for roughly 4 to 5 percent of total imports

JXTG, which posted more than 120 billion yen ($1.10 billion)in impairment losses for its Caserones mine in Chile in the year ended March 31, estimates about 110,000 tonnes of copper concentrate output from the mine in 2018/19 vs 91,000 tonnes in 2017/18

Another executive says expects Caserones operations to turn profitable in second half of the current business year
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)

