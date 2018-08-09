Japan’s JXTG may stop Iran oil imports from Sep loading without government guidance

Japan’s largest refiner, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, may be forced to stop imports of Iranian crude oil loading in September without clear guidance from the government as US sanctions on Iranian oil loom.

The refining arm of JXTG Holdings will decide this month on whether to continue importing Iranian oil cargoes loading in September, JXTG Holdings’ director and senior vice president of corporate planning Yasushi Onoda told reporters Wednesday.

“Whether to [continue importing] Iranian crude oil, is also linked to the government’s intentions,” Onoda told an earnings press briefing in Tokyo. “At this moment we cannot say whether we will continue.”

JXTG is considering various alternative supply options from other Middle Eastern oil producing countries and elsewhere including the US because of the lack of clear guidance from the government, Onoda said.

“We are looking at what options are available,” Onoda said. “In the market, there is fairly large amount of [supply] volumes, including spot [barrels], and there is certain flexibility on supply volumes for term contracts.”

But Onoda added that the company would comply with any government guidance once it was announced.

Previously JXTG had said its Iranian oil imports accounted for “a couple of percentages” of its total imports. JXTG has a combined refining capacity of 1.93 million b/d across 11 refineries in Japan.

JXTG’s comments come at a time Japan is seeking an early exemption from the US on its sanctions against Iran to ensure energy security as well as local refiners’ needs for Iranian oil, according to Ryo Minami, the director-general of oil, gas and mineral resources at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Japan has told the US that the stability of its energy supplies must not be disrupted when Washington’s sanctions on Iran take effect, METI minister Hiroshige Seko said Tuesday.

Seko said both sides had held talks last week on Washington’s decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran but declined to provide details. He added that he was resolute in in his hope for further talks.

The US government, meanwhile, still aims to slash Iran’s oil exports when sanctions resume in November, but diplomats continue to discuss limited waivers for importing countries, a senior administration official said Monday.

US sanctions on Iran’s oil customers resume November 4 and could remove up to 1 million b/d of global oil supply.

Japan’s oil imports from Iran surged in May and June as refiners rushed to secure as many cargoes as possible before US sanctions go back into force. This helped to cut Japan’s year-to-date decrease in Iranian oil imports to just 3% from a year earlier, compared with a cumulative 13% drop over January-April.

Over January-June, Japan imported an average of 162,222 b/d of Iranian oil, down 2.7% on the year, accounting for 5.3% of total crude imports, compared with 153,074 b/d imported over January-April, when Iranian supplies accounted for 5.0% of total supply and were down 13.1% year on year, according to METI data.

