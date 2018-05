Japan’s ethylene and ethylene derivatives exports in March rose 16.7% from a month earlier to 197,500 ethylene equivalent ton, or EET, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a statement.

From a year earlier, the exports had fallen 14.9%.

Japan’s ethylene and ethylene derivatives imports rose 9.3% from a month earlier to 80,100 EET in March, METI said. From a year earlier, the imports rose 7.1%, it added.

Source: Platts