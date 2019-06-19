Japan’s May vessel orders for export rise 6% on year

Japanese shipbuilders received 14 vessel orders for export in May, totaling 528,600 gross tons, up 5.6% year on year but down 29.5% from April, data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association showed.

The JSEA official said Tuesday that the order volume declined from April because of fewer business days due to Japan’s long holidays in May. Steel consumption, however is expected to remain stable, a JSEA official said.

“But we are still concerned about the drop in backlog orders held by shipbuilders. It has been decreasing and if it continues, shipbuilders will have to start adjusting their operation speed lower to keep their production stable, and in that case, steel consumption by shipbuilders will decline,” he said.

The official said that the target vessel prices by customers have been too low for Japanese shipbuilders to accept. “And we heard integrated mills are eyeing higher ship plate price. It will make it more difficult for shipbuilders to accept low-priced vessel orders,” he said.

At the end of May, backlog orders for vessel exports held by Japanese shipbuilders fell 10.7% year on year and 2.4% from April, according to the JSEA data.

Ordinary carbon steel orders booked by Japanese shipbuilders in April totaled 380,061 mt, up 16.2% year on year and 31.4% from March, data released Monday by the Japan Iron & Steel Federation showed.

