Japan’s METI calls for elimination of contract restrictions for thermal coal shipments

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has told S&P Global Platts it supports the eradication of restrictions on buyers in shipment contracts for thermal coal after similar legal constraints were lifted in the LNG seaborne trade.

“Regarding LNG, the Fair Trade Commission delivered an opinion on destination restrictions in June last year, and if such destination restrictions are also made in coal trading, we believe it is necessary to encourage the elimination of the restrictions,” METI said in an emailed statement to Platts.

“As for destination restrictions from suppliers concerning coal, some companies have pointed out that changes of destinations may be restricted in some cases,” the ministry added.

Following its investigation into the LNG seaborne trade, Japan’s Fair Trade Commission had successfully persuaded some LNG shippers to drop their controversial practice of forbidding buyers from reselling cargoes to third parties, or from diverting FOB cargoes to different destinations.

JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION

The Tokyo-based Japan Fair Trade Commission declined to comment on the status of any inquiry it may or may not be undertaking into sellers’ use of restriction clauses in the seaborne thermal coal trade.

“I am afraid that we cannot answer what we are currently investigating,” Japan’s Fair Trade Commission said in an emailed statement to Platts.

According to market sources, a number of Australian thermal coal shippers have contracts that restrict what buyers can do with seaborne cargoes.

Such clauses essentially forbid customers from reselling any thermal coal shipments to third parties, or diverting cargoes to destinations different from those originally stated in contracts.

“Australian cargo producers if they first sold to a Chinese trader or a plant have a clause inside [contracts] only allowing [cargoes] to go into China,” one market source said.

AUSTRALIAN THERMAL COAL

The use of restriction clauses in contracts for Australian thermal coal was favored by shippers for several reasons, not least of which was the control they gave sellers over cargoes long after they had left Australian ports.

Moreover, restriction clauses enabled shippers to segment the Asian seaborne market into discrete customer groups, such as for Japan, South Korea and China, and to manage these sub-markets more effectively.

Another impact of restriction clauses in Australia’s thermal coal sector was that they cut out intermediaries such as traders and brokers in the seaborne trade, who in the past had provided essential market liquidity.

JERA RESPONSE

Japan’s largest thermal coal buyer, JERA has strongly argued against restrictions in contracts for LNG cargoes, and it may be ready to mount a similar fight in thermal coal, market sources said.

In an initial statement to Platts, JERA said it may be willing to take up the issue of restriction clauses in thermal coal shipment contracts.

“We would like to object to the request, when the seller side is required to restrict the destination in the future,” a JERA spokesman said in an emailed response to Platts.

However, in response to Platts’ subsequent queries seeking clarification on its stance, JERA was more circumspect on any potential challenge to restriction clauses in thermal coal contracts.

“Our present coal contracts do not restrict destination, so we do not have any plans to object to the destination clauses at this time,” the company said.

Also, JERA stressed it believed such destination restriction clauses did not apply to its own set of circumstances because the Australian cargoes it bought were delivered on a FOB, or free-on-board basis.

“Since coal procurement is basically FOB contracts, we understand that destination restriction clauses are not restricted,” the JERA company’s statement said.

TOHOKU ELECTRIC, J-POWER

Another Japanese power utility and significant buyer of Australian thermal coal, Tohoku Electric Power, added its voice to the debate on restriction clauses in shippers’ sales contracts.

Asked for its official view on destination restriction clauses in contracts for thermal coal, Tohoku said: “Except for emergency situations, such as power station trouble, we have no need to resell cargoes to third parties at the moment.”

J-Power, a third large power company in Japan, said it was unable to respond to questions about its contracts for thermal coal as they were confidential.

“We are not in a position to comment on or disclose any information regarding our thermal coal purchases,” a J-Power spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Platts had emailed several Australian thermal coal producers for information on their sales contracts, and whether they used destination restriction clauses, but none replied.

