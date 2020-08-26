Japan’s Nagashiki says has scuttled part of Mauritius oil-spill ship

Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill, said on Tuesday it has completed scuttling of the front part of the vessel at sea on Monday as instructed by local authorities.

The shipping company will continue planning with local authorities and specialists on the removal of the remaining part of the carrier, it added.

Mauritius said last week that it planned to scuttle the Japanese-owned bulk carrier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)