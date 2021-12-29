Japan’s Nov Oil Imports Up 21.8% Y/Y At 2.81 Mln Bpd – METI

Japan’s crude oil imports rose 21.8% to 2.81 million barrels per day (13.39 million kilolitres) in November from a 12 months earlier, marking a fourth straight month of good points, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) stated on Tuesday.

The desk beneath outlines Japan’s crude oil imports by nation. Amounts are in kilolitres.

To get Japan’s product gross sales, imports, inventories and different statistics (in English) for November, please click on on:

Source: Reuters