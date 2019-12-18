Recent News

  

Japan’s November petchem naphtha imports fall 1% y/y

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 1% in November from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.23 million tonnes last month, down from 1.24 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

