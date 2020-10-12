Japan’s Oct-Dec crude steel demand to rise 12% on quarter

Recent News

  

12/10/2020

Japan’s crude steel demand for October-December quarter is expected to rise 12% on quarter to about 21.1 million tonnes, according to the forecast released by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) on October 7, indicating the domestic steel mills will adjust their steel output accordingly to meet up with the better demand from the end-users.

The volume including both carbon and special steel, however, is still 10.7% lower on year, as that the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still exists, according to the release. METI officials in charge of the forecast could not be reached for further comment on Friday. The Japanese steel market sources expressed no surprise at the
Source: Mysteel

