Japan’s Oct sales tax hike boosts Japan’s Sep clean products demand: JXTG

Japan’s clean products demand is estimated to have risen by 4-11% year on year in September ahead of the country’s tax hike on October 1, largest refiner JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy said Monday.

Gasoline demand rose 4% year on year to 4.35 million kiloliters or 912,012 b/d in September, while kerosene demand rose 11% over the same period to 710,000 kl and gasoil demand rose 7% on year to 3.05 million kl, a JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy official said.

Japan’s clean products demand increased in September ahead of the country’s sales tax hike in October despite facing structural declines in domestic demand for fuels, the official added.

Japan’s sales tax will increase to 10% from 8% currently on October 1.

Source: Platts