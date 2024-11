Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell to 311,400 metric tons by the end of October, down about 0.5% from the previous month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)