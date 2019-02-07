Japan’s oil product exports rise 6.6% to 5.28 mil barrels Jan 27-Feb 2: PAJ

Japan’s oil product exports rose 6.6% week on week to 5.28 million barrels over January 27-Feb 2 due mainly to increased exports of gasoline, kerosene and jet fuel, according to data released Wednesday by the Petroleum Association of Japan.

Gasoline exports came in at 1.42 million barrels in the week to February 2, more than doubling from 661,305 barrels the week before.

Exports of kerosene jumped 34.6% week on week to 1.47 million barrels in the week ended February 2, and exports of kerosene, which has similar specifications to jet fuel, came in at 449,068 barrels, more than doubling from 188,423 barrels the week before.

Gasoline exports, however, dropped 33% week on week to 1.20 million barrels in the week ended February 2.

Exports of low sulfur fuel oil also plunged 84.8% week on week to 32,066 barrels in the week to February 2, while high sulfur fuel oil exports dropped 18.4% on week to 657,733 barrels.

Meanwhile, LSFO imports came in at 254,236 barrels in the week to February 2, up 1.8% from the week before. HSFO imports remained zero in the week to February 2 in the PAJ data, which only covers fuel oil for imports.

Source: Platts