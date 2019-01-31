Japan’s oil product imports exceed exports again in 2018

Japan was a net oil product importer in 2018 for the second consecutive year, with imports of gasoline and gasoil both more than doubling, preliminary data released Thursday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Japan imported an average of 621,009 b/d of oil products in 2018, while oil product exports averaged 522,736 b/d.

Naphtha accounted for the vast majority of Japan’s oil product imports and were more or less unchanged year on year at 487,720 b/d, but imports of gasoline doubled year on year to 35,167 b/d last year while gasoil imports averaged at 12,499 b/d, up from 5,564 b/d.

Japan’s import of oil products increased in 2018 due in part to a relatively heavy refinery turnaround season over the spring-summer period.

METI publishes its data in kiloliters, which S&P Global Platts converts to barrels using a rate of 6.2898.

Platts also takes into account revisions made by METI to data published in previous months.

Source: Platts