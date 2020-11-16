Japan’s robust winter kerosene demand bodes well for Far East Russian crude

The colder-than-average weather outlook for Northeast Asia this winter will work in favor of Far East Russian crude oil as major regional refiners actively seek short-haul light sweet crude supply to quickly ramp up kerosene output, with Japan eagerly stocking up on heating oil in recent weeks.

Far East Russian crude grades including Sakhalin Blend and Sokol are coveted for their high yield of light and middle distillates such as naphtha and jet fuel/kerosene, ideal feedstock choices for Japanese and South Korean refineries looking to push up heating oil production for winter, refinery officials and trading sources in Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo said.

Among recent spot trades concluded in the Northeast Asian market, Sakhalin Energy was heard to have sold 730,000 barrels of Sakhalin Blend crude to an unidentified Asian trading house for delivery in the third week of December, according to South Korean and Chinese traders who regularly participate in Far East Russian crude spot tenders.

Japanese integrated trading firm Mitsui declined to comment when asked if the company had bought the December-delivery Sakhalin Blend cargo for a Japanese end-user. Still, a crude and condensate trading manager at the company told S&P Global Platts that light sweet Sakhalin blend is suitable for some of the regional refineries currently in a rush to raise kerosene output due to its close proximity.

The voyage time from Far East Russian ports including Kozmino and De-Kastri Terminal to Northeast Asia is typically less than a week, which compares with 10-15 days from Southeast Asia and Oceania, up to 30 days from Persian Gulf ports and more than 45 days from the US Gulf Coast.

Light sweet Far East Russian crude would also serve South Korean refineries well, as the fuel suppliers aim to lift their kerosene production yield in order to boost heating oil sales to Japan over the winter season.

A 700,000-barrel cargo of Sokol crude for delivery over Nov. 20-26 was reported sold by India’s upstream company ONGC to a South Korean refiner at a discount of around 15 cents/b to Mean of Platts first-line Dubai assessments.

“Oil product exports have been difficult [for South Korean refiners] so far this year because of thin margins and dismal international fuel demand… but winter kerosene sales to Japan is a golden opportunity to revive overseas sales,” a middle distillate marketing manager at GS Caltex said.

Sokol crude is produced at Russia’s Sakhalin-I oil field and has an API gravity of 39.7 degrees, a sulfur content of 0.18% and TAN rating of 0.12.

Sakhalin Blend is a light sweet crude produced from the Molikpaq production platform off the northeast of Sakhalin Island. It has an API gravity of around 44.7 with 0.16% sulfur content.

JAPAN DEMAND STRONG

Japan’s kerosene demand is picking up rapidly as temperatures in 10 of Japan’s 12 regions are forecast to be below the 30-year average over November-January.

The country’s estimated domestic kerosene shipments surged 45.1% week on week to 1.55 million barrels in the week to Nov. 7, according to Platts calculations based on latest Petroleum Association of Japan data.

Estimated domestic kerosene shipments had soared 68.3% in four weeks to 5.22 million barrels Nov. 7, up from 3.1 million barrels in the previous four weeks to Oct. 10, according to Platts calculations.

The strong prompt demand is slowing Japan’s stockpiling of kerosene despite an uptick in the product’s output in recent weeks. Kerosene stocks edged up 0.5% on week to 18.31 million barrels Nov. 7, while output jumped 11.3% over the same period to 1.8 million barrels, PAJ data showed.

Japan’s top two refiners ENEOS and Idemitsu Kosan said they expect to see strong kerosene demand this winter, with the latter planning to raise its refinery runs to around 80% over October-March from 70% over April-September to lift winter fuel production.

Japan’s Cosmo Oil said it plans to boost its refinery runs above 90% in the January-March quarter from 76.4% in April-September.

Source: Platts