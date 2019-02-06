Japan’s tight oil product supply, demand balance keeps it vulnerable to imports

Japan remained a net oil product importer for the second year in a row in 2018 and is likely to remain an active product importer in 2019 as any unexpected refinery issues threaten to further squeeze domestic supplies, making the tight supply-demand balance even more fragile.

Japan’s oil product imports averaged 622,246 b/d in 2018, with imports of both gasoline and gasoil more than doubling year on year, exceeding oil product exports of 523,141 b/d, according to data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data last week.

Naphtha accounted for the majority of Japan’s oil product imports and were more or less unchanged year on year at 488,178 b/d in 2018.

The increase in Japan’s oil product imports last year was partly due to a relatively heavy refinery turnaround season over the spring-summer period, coupled with occasional unexpected refinery shutdowns.

The country became a net oil product importer in 2017 as its nameplate refining capacity fell to 3.5188 million b/d across 22 refineries as of March 31 that year, down 7.1% from 3.7897 million b/d, following local refiners’ response to refining regulations that led to a squeeze in capacity.

The capacity cut has tightened Japan’s supply and demand balance, and has supported an increase in oil products imports during the spring and autumn refinery season over the last two years.

UNEXPECTED REFINERY SHUTDOWNS

In addition to scheduled maintenance programs last year, Cosmo Oil unexpectedly shut the sole crude distillation unit at the 100,000 b/d Sakai refinery in mid-July, and it took almost three months to restart all units by mid-October, after having restarted the CDU on August 12.

Idemitsu Kosan’s Hokkaido 150,000 b/d refinery — the only refinery on the northern Japanese island – was automatically shut as a result of the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked Hokkaido on September 6. It restarted all Hokkaido refining units on November 17, following the restart of the sole CDU on October 14.

The unexpected refinery shutdowns supported imports of gasoline and gasoil significantly over July-November, more than doubling imports of gasoline and gasoil to 35,947 b/d and 12,499 b/d, respectively last year. Aside from refinery issues, Japan witnessed a year on year rise in gasoline imports throughout 2018.

Relatively weaker overseas gasoline prices kept the arbitrage window to Japan open for most of the year, lead to rising inflows of cargoes.

Source: Platts