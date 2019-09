Japan’s Tohoku Electric Power is seeking up to three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery from the second half of October to the first half of November, three industry sources said.

The tender closes on Sept. 19 with offers to stay valid for a day, one source said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova in London and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)