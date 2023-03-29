Jazan Port Welcomes 19,100 Cattle Heads

The Port of Jazan has received 19,100 cattle heads weighing 3,118 tons on board cargo vessel Abu Yasser II arriving from Djibouti.

The incoming livestock shipment will make its way into local markets in time for the holy month of Ramadan after clearing the necessary hygiene checks put in place by national health authorities. The cattle imports are crucial in strengthening the Kingdom’s food security, which remains a key deliverable of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

The Port of Jazan represents a strategic trade gateway to the Kingdom’s southern region with easy access to global shipping routes connecting the East and West. With unmatched facilities and supreme capabilities, the Red Sea based commercial hub handled over 1.7 million tons of cargo and cattle across the year 2022.

Source: Jazan Port