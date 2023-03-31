Jeddah Islamic Port Boosts Decarbonization Drive

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced cutbacks in crane activity and truck turnaround times at Jeddah Islamic Port in line with its annual target of lowering carbon footprint at the Kingdom’s busiest port by 1,046 tons in 2023.

Complementing the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), the Jeddah port’s decarbonization efforts form part of Mawani’s Green Ports initiative that seeks to slash energy consumption by 15% through equipment electrification and diesel phaseout across the Kingdom’s trade hubs.

Through a 33% decrease in average yard crane moves for every imported container that requires manual inspection as well as a 17% reduction in truck turnaround times, the port further solidifies its standing as a cost-competitive and operationally-efficient logistics destination at the crossroads of East-West trade.

The national maritime regulator’s environmental strategies are inspired by the Saudi Green Initiative, a national climate action plan that aims to unite the Kingdom’s push towards ecological protection, energy transition, and emissions reductions through a joint collaborative approach between the public and private sectors.

The Red Sea based hub had recently bagged the Port of The Year award at the Green Shipping Summit 2023 that was held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands for its successful track record in harnessing innovative and sustainable technologies and solutions for a greener tomorrow.

Source: The Saudi Ports Authority