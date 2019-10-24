JERA Global Markets issues 0.5 million mt JKM-linked buy tender for Q1 LNG: sources

JERA Global Markets (JERAGM) has issued a rare tender this week to purchase up to 0.5 million mt of LNG over January-March 2020, according to several market sources.

The tender said to be linked to JKM LNG prices closes on Thursday at 6pm Singapore time and bids will remain valid for the next 24 hours.

It was unclear Tuesday whether the tender was issued because of incremental spot demand from Japan, portfolio optimization demand or lower nominations of pricier term volumes, sources said.

While traders said the requirement, of as many as eight cargoes, could provide some support for the winter market, forward prices failed to reflect this Tuesday.

Platts assessed JKM derivative January and Q1 2020 contracts lower on the day by 17.5 cents/MMBtu and 15 cents/MMbtu to $7.125/MMBtu and $7.025/MMbtu respectively at the Asia close Tuesday.

The Q1 JKM contract was at a multi-month high of $8.35/MMBtu on May 16 before falling to a year-low of $6.525/MMBtu on September 3.

It was likely to be JERAGM’s first tender issuance to buy short-term LNG volumes since the launch of its LNG business in April.The company has traded 8 million mt of LNG globally since then, according to a company presentation during an industry conference on September 26.

JERAGM is a joint venture between Japan’s JERA Co., Inc. and EDF Trading. Both JERAGM and JERA Co. typically purchase spot or short-term volumes on a bilateral basis.

Sources said JERAGM had been active in the pre-winter market buying a string of September deliveries due to warmer temperatures in Japan and low spot prices.

Furthermore, the company’s buy tender comes on the heels of a similar tender concluded last month by Taiwan’s CPC for up to 12 cargoes, for one cargo per month delivery over 2020.

The tender was heard to have been awarded at a 10-20 cents/MMBtu discount to the JKM benchmark. The identity of the supplier could not be fully verified.

Platts JKM reflects LNG deliveries into Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan.

JERAGM is not the only buyer heard active for significant winter LNG volumes. South Korea’s KOGAS was heard to have invited bids into a limited participation tender earlier this month for deliveries over December and January.

Demand expectations from South Korea, the world’s third-largest importer, continue to hinge on the scale of implementation of the country’s coal-fired plant shutdown proposal expected to be finalized at the end of October, sources said.

