JERAGM seeks up to 0.5 mln tonnes of LNG for Q1 2020 delivery – sources

JERA Global Markets (JERAGM) is seeking to buy up to 0.5 million tonnes of spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in the first quarter of 2020, four market sources said.

The tender closes on Thursday, the sources said.

JERAGM is a joint venture between Japan’s power generator JERA Co and EDF Trading, part of France’s EDF Group.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; Editing by Susan Fenton)