Jeroen Eijsink appointed as CEO of Girteka Group, Edvardas Liachovičius to continue as Board Member

The largest asset-based transportation company in Europe, Girteka, continues strengthening its leadership team, appointing Jeroen Eijsink as CEO of Girteka Group starting 1st August 2023.

Mr Eijsink brings top international expertise from Siemens, Deutsche Post DHL, and in particular C.H. Robinson, where Jeroen acted as President, Europe since 2015. Founded in 1905, C.H. Robinson is one of the largest logistics companies in the world.

· I’m happy that Mr Eijsink chose Girteka to continue his 25 years international career and will boost our growth as a Responsible Logistics company”, says Mr Liachovičius, CEO of Girteka Group. “In 1997, when Girteka only had one truck, I became one of the first employees here, and my professional life began. In 2008, when Girteka had 800 colleagues, 300 trucks and 50 M EUR in annual sales, I was appointed CEO, moving to the second stage of my career. Today, as Girteka has 23,000 colleagues, almost 10,000 trucks and 2 B EUR in annual sales, I am privileged to start the third stage – becoming an active Girteka Group board member.”

Girteka Group continues as a company fully owned by Mindaugas Raila (90%) and Edvardas Liachovičius (10%) through their family offices.

Source: Girteka