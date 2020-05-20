Jiangnan Shipyard orders compressors for two VLECs

Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd. has contracted TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) to supply the marine compressed air system for two very large ethance carrier (VLEC) the shipbuilder is constructing for Pacific Gas (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited.

According to Jiangnan Shipyard, the two vessels are amongst the largest VLECs ever ordered.

TMC’s scope of work is to supply a complete marine compressed air system, including two service air compressors, to each of the two VLECs. TMC has not disclosed the value of its contract.

The 99,000 cubic metre B-class VLEC type has been designed by Jiangnan shipbuilding. The vessels will be 230 metres long, 36.6 metres wide and have and a depth of 22.5 metres. They will be equipped with a dual fuel main engine and shaft generator that can be fuelled with ethane to meet the most stringent emission requirements while maintaining optimal economy.

“We understand that these are fuel-efficient vessels that keep operating costs low. This is also the case with the marine compressed air system we will supply to the vessels. Low energy consumption, low associated fuel costs and low emissions to air. It is the only way forward for the shipping industry,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

The two newbuild VLECs are to be delivered in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, respectively.

TMC is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Source: TMC Comprressors