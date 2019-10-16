Jindal Steel’s import brings first Capesize vessel to Gopalpur Port

Gopalpur Port has received its first Capesize vessel, carrying 105,000 tonnes of limestone. With this, Gopalpur Port joins the select list of ports in the country that are equipped to handle Capesize vessels.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), one of Gopalpur Ports’ key customers imported 105,000 tonnes of steel grade limestone from the Middle East in a ship owned by Essar Shipping.

Gopalpur Port is undertaking an expansion programme which, among other things, entails dredging of the channel to enable it to receive large ships. With completion of dredging, the port is capable of receiving modern, large sized ships which can cater to the needs to its customers.

“We are very proud to have successfully handled a vessel carting 105,000 tonnes on October 12, 2019. In a short time, Shapoorji Pallonji Group has made significant progress in making Gopalpur Port a world class port”, said Amit Saboo Managing Director of Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Pvt Ltd.

