Jinhui Sees Earnings Improve

Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased 16% to US$22,118,000, comparing to US$18,995,000 for the corresponding quarter in 2017. The Company recorded a consolidated net profit of US$2,841,000 for current quarter as compared to a consolidated net loss of US$784,000 for the corresponding quarter in 2017. Basic earnings per share was US$0.026 for the second quarter of 2018 while basic loss per share was US$0.009 for the corresponding quarter in 2017.

HALF YEARLY RESULTS

Revenue for the first half of 2018 increased 17% to US$40,094,000, comparing to US$34,296,000 for the same period in 2017. The Company recorded a consolidated net profit of US$5,312,000 for the first half of 2018 while a consolidated net loss of US$8,755,000 was reported in the first half of 2017 due to the recognition of impairment loss on assets held for sale (disposed vessels) of US$6,301,000 in the first half of 2017. Basic earnings per share for the period was US$0.049 as compared to basic loss per share of US$0.104 for the first half of 2017.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

On 29 August 2018, the Board has resolved to declare the payment of an interim dividend of US$0.023 per share and such dividend will be paid to the beneficial owners of the shares of the Company whose names are registered in the Norwegian Verdipapirsentralen (the Norwegian Registry of Securities) at the close of business on 11 September 2018. The Company’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up until and including 7 September 2018. The ex dividend date is 10 September 2018 and the dividend will be paid on or about 28 September 2018.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Second Quarter of 2018. Baltic Dry Index (“BDI”) opened at 1,055 points at the beginning of April and continued to climb to the peak of the quarter at 1,476 points and closed at 1,385 points by the end of June. The average of BDI of the second quarter of 2018 was 1,260 points, which compares to 1,006 points in the same quarter in 2017.

Revenue increased from US$18,995,000 for the second quarter in 2017 to US$22,118,000 for the current quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 16%, despite the reduction in the number of Group’s owned vessels in the second quarter of 2017. The average daily time charter equivalent rates (“TCE”) earned by the Group’s owned vessels improved 34% to US$11,008 for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to US$8,231 for the corresponding quarter in 2017.

Shipping related expenses dropped from US$10,694,000 for the second quarter in 2017 to US$10,189,000 for the current quarter. The decrease was attributable to the reduction in the number of vessels as the Group had disposed of five vessels in the second quarter of 2017. Daily vessel running cost increased 9% from US$3,777 for the second quarter of 2017 to US$4,100 for the second quarter of 2018 due to mild inflation in crew wages, and repair and maintenance expenses being booked during this time of the fiscal year. Subsequent to the reporting date, the Group had disposed of three vessels aged above 15 years. We will continue with our cost reduction effort, striving to maintain a highly competitive cost structure when stacked against other market participants.

The Group has benefited from considerable interest savings in the upcoming rising interest rate environment from the full repayment of two vessels’ mortgage loans with relatively higher interest margin amounting to US$19,100,000 in March 2018. Finance costs have decreased by 59% from US$1,740,000 in second quarter of 2017 to US$714,000 in second quarter of 2018 which was attributable to the reduction in outstanding interest bearing loans.

First Half of 2018. Dry bulk shipping market improved remarkably in the first half of 2018, driven mainly by strong Chinese dry bulk imports and limited tonnage growth and high level of demolitions activities. Both BDI and charter rates across all vessel classes had been showing encouraging improvements when comparing the first half of 2017. The average of BDI for the first half of 2018 was 1,217 points, which compares to 975 points in the same period in 2017.

Revenue for the first half of 2018 increased 17% to US$40,094,000, comparing to US$34,296,000 for the first half of 2017, despite the Group had disposed of five vessels in the first half of 2017. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the improved freight rates in the spot market. The average daily TCE earned by the Group’s fleet increased 40% to US$9,892 for the first half of 2018 as compared to US$7,044 for the corresponding period in 2017. Basic earnings per share for the period was US$0.049 as compared to basic loss per share of US$0.104 for the first half of 2017.

Other operating income for the first half of 2018 mainly included gain on bunker of US$802,000, dividend income of US$263,000 and settlement income of US$450,000 from a charterer in relation to repudiation claims while other operating income for the first half of 2017 included settlement income of US$655,000 from a charterer in relation to repudiation claims. The Group will continue to seek all legal means to recover the amounts granted in the arbitration awards.

Shipping related expenses for the period reduced from US$21,202,000 for the first half of 2017 to US$19,211,000 for the first half of 2018. The decrease was attributable to the reduction in the number of vessels as the Group had disposed of five vessels in the first half of 2017.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

During the six months ended 30 June 2018, capital expenditure on additions of property, plant and equipment was US$1,902,000 (30/6/2017: US$2,334,000).

On 20 April 2018, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Co-Investor”) entered into the co-investment documents to co-invest in a property project in Tower 3 of Shanghai Financial Street Center, Jing’an Central Business District, Shanghai, the PRC, pursuant to which the Co-Investor committed to acquire non-voting participating class A shares of the holding company of the co-investment vehicle of US$10,000,000. During the period, the Co-Investor paid US$2,352,000 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the co-investment documents and as at the reporting date, the capital expenditure commitments contracted by the Group but not provided for was US$7,648,000. Details of the co-investment have been published in the Group’s announcement on 20 April 2018, which is available on the website of the Company at www.jinhuiship.com and the NewsWeb of the Oslo Stock Exchange at www.newsweb.no.

As at 31 December 2017, there was no capital expenditure commitments contracted by the Group but not provided for.

As at 30 June 2018, the Group’s bank borrowings decreased to US$87,568,000 (31/12/2017: US$137,825,000), of which 51%, 40% and 9% are repayable respectively within one year, one to two years and two to five years. The bank borrowings represented vessel mortgage loans that were denominated in United States Dollars and revolving secured bank loans that were denominated in Hong Kong Dollars. All bank borrowings were committed on floating rate basis. As at 30 June 2018, the Company maintained positive working capital position of US$18,437,000 (31/12/2017: US$41,967,000) and the total of the Group’s equity and debt securities, bank balances and cash decreased to US$59,161,000 (31/12/2017: US$101,920,000). During the first half of 2018, net cash generated from operating activities amounted to US$4,130,000 (30/6/2017: US$4,047,000).

The gearing ratio, as calculated on the basis of net debts (total interest-bearing debts net of equity and debt securities, bank balances and cash) over total equity, decreased to 11% (31/12/2017: 15%) as at 30 June 2018. With cash, marketable equity and debt securities in hand as well as available credit facilities, the Group has sufficient financial resources to satisfy its commitments and working capital requirements. As at 30 June 2018, the Group is able to service its debt obligations, including principal and interest payments.

An intercreditor deed (the “ICD”) forming between the Group and major lenders was executed in December 2016. Pursuant to the terms of the ICD, the Group shall pay 50% of each repayment installment during the forbearance period until 31 December 2018 (with early restructuring exit option) and the remaining 50% of each such installment be deferred and repaid after the end of the forbearance period in 2019. The ICD specified that an assessment of the Group’s liquidity and financial capability would be completed in December 2017 to decide whether to continue or exit the forbearance period on 31 December 2017. As the Group fulfilled the liquidity and financial capability assessment, we received consent from respective lenders to exit and end the ICD on 31 December 2017.

The Group repaid all deferred installments on 10 January 2018 for those loans restructured during the forbearance period of US$31,407,000 to respective lenders. In March 2018, the Group also fully repaid two vessels’ mortgage loans with relatively higher interest margin amounting to US$19,100,000. During the first six months of 2018, the Group had also drawn new revolving secured bank loans of US$11,026,000 for working capital purposes. The Group’s total secured bank loans dropped from US$137,825,000 as of 31 December 2017 to US$87,568,000 on 30 June 2018. We believe the Group would benefit from considerable interest savings in the upcoming rising interest rate environment.

Subsequent to the reporting date, the Group entered into a provisional agreement for sale and purchase with the vendor on 13 July 2018 in respect of the acquisition of investment properties at a consideration of HK$63,000,000. The investment properties located in a prime commercial area in Hong Kong closed to the Central district and are expected to generate steady and recurring stream of income for the Group. The expected completion of the acquisition of the investment properties will take place in November 2018.

FLEET

Owned Vessels

As at 28 August 2018, the Group had twenty owned vessels as follows:

Subsequent to the reporting date, the Group had entered into three memorandums of agreement in July and August 2018 for the disposal of three vessels at a total consideration of US$25.7 million. Following the disposal of three vessels, the Group’s total carrying capacity had been reduced from deadweight 1,341,902 metric tons to 1,187,387 metric tons. Three vessels had been delivered to the respective buyers in July and August 2018.

RISK FACTORS

This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including the Company’s management’s examination of historical operating trends. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Company cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or targets.

Key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this report will include but not limited to the way world economies, currencies and interest rate environment may evolve going forward, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, counterparty risk, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in operating expenses including bunker prices, crewing costs, drydocking and insurance costs, availability of financing and refinancing, inability to obtain restructuring or rescheduling of indebtedness from lenders in liquidity trough, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, piracy or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company.

OUTLOOK

The freight market in 2018, especially Supramax has so far been favourable for the Company, with strong support in asset prices underpinned by healthy earnings. Strong volume of imports by China, overall global recovery in demand for dry commodities and a reduction in newbuilding deliveries all contributed to the continued recovery.

Supply fundamentals are currently favourable, and at a low point by historical standards, with relatively low incentive to order newbuildings given the uncertainty on how future regulations will evolve and financing costs on the rise. Further stability in the operating environment will be reached should a robust demand persist.

Our mindset remains to be prudent and we continue to remain alert of uncertainties that will affect our business. Recently, global political uncertainties further stepped up, with the US-China trade dispute potentially turning into one of the largest global trade conflict in history. We expect the current trade tensions are likely to get worse before they get better. While talks between the US and China look set to resume, the US is still on track to impose 10% tariffs on US$200 billion of trade with China, and has threatened more.

Changes in technology as well as environmental policies causing changes in global energy mix will have material global implications and as a consequence, impact the Company’s business. One of the most widely debated topics in our industry is the installation of scrubbers to meet the 2020 sulphur cap emission regulation. We are currently refraining from the installation of scrubbers given the long term technical and commercial viability of scrubbers is yet to be proven, not to mention the investment cost of scrubber has been on the decline where we believe benefit is highly likely to arise with further patience. From the environmental perspective, we believe the use of low sulphur fuel is the most efficient way to tackle this issue. We expect the availability of such product will become abundant at reasonable costs with time, given the likelihood of an increasing demand.

Further unexpected events may occur which can introduce volatility to our business performance, as well as the carrying value of our shipping assets and financial assets. We will continue to refrain from using freight, bunker, currencies or interest rate derivatives to minimize any unnecessary business risks. Recently, we have invested a small amount of capital into real estate assets in order to build a steady recurring income as well as potential long term capital appreciation to counter the highly volatile and cyclical nature of our core business.

We are in a relatively fortunate position where we have no capital expenditure commitment in relation to newbuilding contracts, as well as no charter-in contracts at this juncture. We have sold some of our older vessels lately to further enhance our already competitive cost structure over the long term, as well as immediate strengthening of our financial position. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on taking sensible and decisive actions to maintain a strong financial position, maintaining a reasonably modern and competitive fleet, and focus on the active management of debt maturity to ensure safe navigation through any stormy waters that may lie ahead.

With the Company operating against an encouraging operating environment and robust financial health, the Company has reinitiated the distribution of dividends this quarter. The Board of the Company will continuously review the dividend policy going forward, with the aim of returning steady capital to shareholders should the Company’s financial position and future strategy allow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all customers and stakeholders for their ongoing support. Going forward, we will continue to operate with a conservative yet nimble mindset, and be ready to act in the best interest of our shareholders under all kinds of scenarios. We will continue to exercise our best efforts to be a trustworthy business partner.

Source: Jinhui Holdings Company Limited