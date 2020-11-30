Jinhui Shipping Optimistic About Demand in the Dry Bulk Market Moving Forward

This overseas regulatory announcement is made by Jinhui Holdings Company Limited (the “Company”) in compliance with Rule 13.09 and 13.10(B) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Please refer to the attached announcement released on 30 November 2020 through the Oslo Stock Exchange by Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited (“Jinhui Shipping”), an approximately 55.69% owned subsidiary of the Company, in accordance with the regulations of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The principal accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of the attached unaudited consolidated results of Jinhui Shipping and its subsidiaries are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

The Board of Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) for the quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2020.

THIRD QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH RESULTS

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 14% to US$14,257,000, comparing to US$16,586,000 for the corresponding quarter in 2019. The Company recorded a consolidated net profit of US$854,000 for current quarter as compared to a consolidated net loss of US$1,972,000 for the corresponding quarter in 2019 due to the decrease in net loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss from US$3,976,000 for the third quarter of 2019 to US$1,681,000 for the third quarter of 2020. Basic earnings per share was US$0.008 for the third quarter of 2020 while basic loss per share was US$0.018 for the corresponding quarter in 2019.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2020 decreased 26% to US$31,981,000, comparing to US$43,370,000 for the same period in 2019. The Company recorded a consolidated net loss of US$22,802,000 for the first nine months of 2020 while a consolidated net loss of US$1,154,000 was reported in the first nine months of 2019. The consolidated net loss for the period was mainly attributable to the poor business sentiment as affected by the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic leading to a reduction in chartering freight and hire revenue and the significant unrealized fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic that triggered an adverse global financial markets sell off in early 2020. Basic loss per share for the period was US$0.209 as compared to basic loss per share of US$0.011 for the first nine months of 2019.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board has resolved not to recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Third Quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, the dry bulk freight market has gained some positive momentums with increasing demand and limited supply of vessels due to increasing scrapping of vessels under the new IMO 2020 regulations. Market freight rates have been recovered from the low level as seen in the beginning of the year. Baltic Dry Index (“BDI”) opened at 1,799 points at the beginning of July and continued to the peak of the quarter at 1,956 points and closed at 1,725 points by the end of September 2020. The average of BDI of the third quarter of 2020 was 1,522 points, which compares to 2,030 points in the same quarter in 2019.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was US$14,257,000 representing a decrease of 14% as compared to US$16,586,000 for the same quarter in 2019. The decrease in revenue for the quarter was mainly due to the decrease in market freight rates in the third quarter. The average daily time charter equivalent rates (“TCE”) earned by the Group’s owned vessels decrease 13% to US$8,713 for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to US$10,016 for the corresponding quarter in 2019. Fleet utilization rate of the Group’s owned vessels remained at 99% for both third quarter of 2020 and 2019.

Other operating income increased from US$1,775,000 for the third quarter of 2019 to US$2,089,000 for the third quarter of 2020 due to net gain of US$627,000 on bunker arising from shipping operations was recognized in the current quarter. However, the dividend income decreased to US$190,000 for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to US$1,055,000 for the third quarter of 2019.

Interest income increased from US$949,000 for the third quarter of 2019 to US$1,260,000 for the current quarter. The increase was attributable to the interest income arising from the stable interest income generated from loan receivables which were asset-based financing that help mitigate cyclicality from core shipping business.

Shipping related expenses decreased from US$7,803,000 for the third quarter of 2019 to US$6,729,000 for the current quarter. Daily vessel running cost decreased to US$3,486 for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to US$3,808 for the third quarter of 2019. We will continue with our cost reduction effort, striving to maintain a highly competitive cost structure when stacked against other market participants.

Other operating expenses decreased from US$5,642,000 for the third quarter of 2019 to US$2,688,000 for the third quarter of 2020 due to the decrease in net loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss from US$3,976,000 for the third quarter of 2019 to US$1,681,000 for the third quarter of 2020.

Finance costs dropped from US$1,121,000 for the third quarter of 2019 to US$620,000 for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in interest rate as compared with that of the corresponding quarter in 2019.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

During the nine months ended 30 September 2020, capital expenditure on additions of property, plant and equipment was US$7,971,000 (30/9/2019: US$7,985,000). During the nine months ended 30 September 2019, capital expenditure on additions of investment properties was US$5,195,000.

On 20 April 2018, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Co-Investor”) entered into the co-investment documents to co-invest in a property project in Tower A of One Financial Street Center, Jing’an Central Business District, Shanghai, the PRC (the “Tower A” or previously named as “T3 Property”), pursuant to which the Co-Investor committed to acquire non-voting participating class A shares of Dual Bliss Limited (“Dual Bliss”), the holding company of the co-investment vehicle, of US$10,000,000. During the nine months ended 30 September 2020, the Co-Investor paid US$1,420,000 (30/9/2019: US$2,678,000) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the co-investment documents and as at the reporting date, the capital expenditure commitments contracted by the Group but not provided for was US$1,075,000 (31/12/2019: US$2,495,000). The Co-Investor further provided additional US$4,276,915 (30/9/2019: nil) as co-investment supplemental capital call in early February 2020 pursuant to a supplemental memorandum signed on 31 January 2020 for acquiring 4,276,915 issued non-voting participating class A shares of Dual Bliss (the “Co-Investment Supplemental Capital Call”). In March 2020, the Co-Investor received a total of US$4,276,915 under the share repurchase scheme, and those 4,276,915 issued non-voting participating class A shares of Dual Bliss under the Co-Investment Supplemental Capital Call had been repurchased and cancelled.

The Co-Investor received updates from Phoenix Property Investors Limited (the “Investment Manager”) in May 2020 in relation to the status of the co-investment as announced by the Company on 28 May 2020. Due to unexpected COVID-19 pandemic that has broadly affected different economic sectors, the Investment Manager advised the Co-Investor on 21 August 2020 that the vendor of Tower A has agreed on the extension of the closing of the acquisition to November 2020. We will update all shareholders of the Company on the significant investment update timely and accordingly.

The Group entered into an agreement on 10 July 2020 in respect of the acquisition of a Supramax of deadweight 50,259 metric tons at a consideration of US$3,950,000, which was delivered to the Group on 16 July 2020.

The Group also entered into an agreement in respect of the acquisition of an investment property at a consideration of HK$19,500,000 (approximately US$2,500,000) on 29 July 2020 with expected completion of the acquisition in late October 2020.

Subsequent to the reporting date, upon advice from the solicitors on title, the purchaser which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the vendor of the property had duly signed a cancellation agreement on 29 October 2020 to cancel the proposed transaction for the acquisition of the property and the initial deposit of HK$800,000 (approximately US$103,000) and the further deposit of HK$1,150,000 (approximately US$147,000) had been refunded to the Group.

The Group’s total secured bank loans decreased from US$133,915,000 as of 31 December 2019 to US$118,591,000 as at 30 September 2020, of which 51%, 13% and 36% are repayable respectively within one year, one to two years and two to five years. During the first nine months of 2020, the Group had drawn new revolving loans and term loan of US$19,113,000 (30/9/2019: US$62,008,000) and repaid US$34,437,000 (30/9/2019: US$31,148,000). The bank borrowings represented vessel mortgage loans that were denominated in United States Dollars, revolving loans, term loans and property mortgage loans that were denominated in Hong Kong Dollars and United States Dollars. All bank borrowings were committed on floating rate basis.

During the first nine months of 2020, cash used in operations before changes in working capital was US$13,572,000 (30/9/2019: cash generated from operations before changes in working capital was US$8,718,000) and the net cash generated from operating activities after working capital changes was US$16,187,000 (30/9/2019: net cash used in operating activities after working capital changes was US$29,811,000). The changes in working capital are mainly attributable to the decrease in equity and debt securities, and loan receivables in respect of the six facility agreements. During the first nine months of 2020, the Group’s net loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss was US$9,164,000 (30/9/2019: US$1,398,000) and the aggregate interest income and dividend income from financial assets was US$4,784,000 (30/9/2019: US$4,284,000). We remain cautious with the increased volatility in global financial markets due to the negative effect of the geopolitical tensions, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 across different regions, as well as the fluid outlook of interest rates.

As at 30 September 2020, the Group maintained positive working capital position of US$16,928,000 (31/12/2019: US$34,458,000) and the total of the Group’s equity and debt securities, bank balances and cash decreased to US$71,559,000 (31/12/2019: US$97,662,000).

The gearing ratio, as calculated on the basis of net debts (total interest-bearing debts net of equity and debt securities, bank balances and cash) over total equity, increased to 20% (31/12/2019: 14%) as at 30 September 2020. With cash, marketable equity and debt securities in hand as well as available credit facilities, the Group has sufficient financial resources to satisfy its commitments and working capital requirements. As at 30 September 2020, the Group is able to service its debt obligations, including principal and interest payments.

RISK FACTORS

This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including the Company’s management’s examination of historical operating trends. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Company cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or targets.

Key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this report will include but not limited to the way world economies, currencies and interest rate environment may evolve going forward, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, financial market conditions including fluctuations in marketable securities value, counterparty risk, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in operating expenses including bunker prices, crewing costs, drydocking and insurance costs, availability of financing and refinancing, inability to obtain restructuring or rescheduling of indebtedness from lenders in liquidity trough, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, piracy or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company.

OUTLOOK

The freight market for most months in 2020 has been challenging due to a slowdown in global economic activity, driven by geopolitics as well as the COVID-19 global pandemic. On a positive note, encouraging improvements has been witnessed in the third quarter of 2020.

The demand of the two main backbone cargo has been mixed, with iron ore volumes being resilient, and coal volumes being somewhat weaker which was affected by lower energy consumption. However, there are positive signs of recovering coal demand in recent weeks. Particularly related to supramax related cargoes, demand benefitted from strong volumes in agricultural commodities which are less affected by industrial activities. Minor bulk loadings have been down over all in 2020 but has been recovering strongly in recent months. With supply side in check where newbuilding orders is at an all time low, we are cautiously optimistic that the freight market will experience further improvements going forward.

We remain to be vigilant against the COVID-19 in making sure our operations, as well as our colleagues at shore or at sea are well protected to the extent possible from the virus. We have adopted policies to ensure all our colleagues remain healthy and positive in order to take action as soon as the market conditions pick up. Despite virus related cases continue to occur sporadically, we remain cautiously optimistic that business activity will resume sooner than later, as governments, public health authorities, as well as the general public across the globe gain increased understanding and control over the spread of the COVID-19.

While we have full confidence in mankind’s capacity to respond to events and shape their futures for the better, we are mindful of anomalies that can introduce volatility to our business performance, as well as the carrying value of our shipping assets and financial assets seem to be on the rise. We currently have no capital expenditure commitment in relation to newbuilding contracts, as well as no charter-in contracts at this juncture, and will continue to focus on taking sensible and decisive actions to maintain a strong financial position.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all customers and stakeholders for their ongoing support.

Source: Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited