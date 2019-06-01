Jinhui Shipping: Revenues Tumble by 29% on Dry Bulk Market’s Misery During First Quarter

This overseas regulatory announcement is made by Jinhui Holdings Company Limited(the “Company”)in compliance with Rule 13.09 and 13.10(B)of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limitedand Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance(Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).Please refer to the attached announcement released on 31May2019through the Oslo Stock Exchange by Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited(“Jinhui Shipping”), an approximately 55.69% owned subsidiary ofthe Company, in accordance with the regulations of the Oslo Stock Exchange.The principal accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of the attached unaudited consolidated results of Jinhui Shipping and its subsidiaries are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of CertifiedPublic Accountants.Shareholdersof the Companyand potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

The Board of Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 decreased 29% to US$12,765,000, comparing to US$17,976,000 for the corresponding quarter in 2018. The Company recorded a consolidated net profit of US$1,965,000 for current quarter as compared to a consolidated net profit of US$2,471,000 for the corresponding quarter in 2018. Basic earnings per share was US$0.018 for the first quarter of 2019 while basic earnings per share was US$0.023 for the corresponding quarter in 2018.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board has resolved not to recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

First Quarter of 2019.

In the beginning of 2019, the unfortunate collapse of mining dam in Brazil had caused a slump of demand for dry bulk carriers for long-haul iron ore exporting activities. Market freight rates declined sharply in particular to the Capesize and dry bulk shipping market remained weak in the first quarter. Baltic Dry Index (“BDI”) opened at 1,271 points at the beginning of January and closed at 689 points by the end of March. The average of BDI of the first quarter of 2019 was 798 points, which compares to 1,175 points in the same quarter in 2018. Although the Group did not expose to any Capesize vessel, the decline in market freight rates has resulted in lower revenue for the quarter. Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was US$12,765,000 representing a decrease of 29% as compared to US$17,976,000 for the same quarter in 2018. The drop in revenue for the quarter was mainly due to the decline in market freight rates and the reduction in the number of Group’s owned vessels after the disposal of four motor vessels in the second half of 2018. The average daily time charter equivalent rates (“TCE”) earned by the Group’s owned vessels decrease 13% to US$7,658 for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to US$8,795 for the corresponding quarter in 2018.

Other operating income increased from US$2,557,000 for the first quarter of 2018 to US$5,161,000 for the first quarter of 2019 mainly included net gain of US$608,000 on disposal of assets held for sale (disposed vessel), net gain of US$2,750,000 on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and settlement income of US$614,000 from a charterer in relation to repudiation claims. Shipping related expenses dropped from US$9,022,000 for the first quarter of 2018 to US$7,678,000 for the current quarter. The decrease was attributable to the reduction in the number of vessels as the Group had disposed of four motor vessels in the second half of 2018. Daily vessel running cost decreased from US$3,641 for the first quarter of 2018 to US$3,459 for the first quarter of 2019. We will continue with our cost reduction effort, striving to maintain a highly competitive cost structure when stacked against other market participants. Due to reduced number of owned vessels, the Group’s depreciation and amortization dropped by 16% from US$4,615,000 for the first quarter of 2018 to US$3,896,000 for the first quarter of 2019.

Finance costs increased by 16% from US$840,000 for the first quarter of 2018 to US$978,000 for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to the rising LIBOR that increased our borrowing cost for loans committed on floating rate and the increase in new secured bank loans for the quarter.

During the quarter, the Group entered into an agreement on 2 January 2019 to dispose a Supramax of deadweight 50,209 metric tons at a consideration of US$7,381,000, which was delivered to the purchaser in March 2019. For financial reporting purposes, the vessel with the net book value of US$6,763,000 was reclassified to “Assets held for sale” in accordance with IFRS 5 and HKFRS 5 at 31 December 2018 and the net gain of US$608,000 on disposal of assets held for sale (disposed vessel) was included in other operating income for the quarter. Subsequent to the reporting date, the Group entered into respective agreements on 23 April 2019 in respect of the acquisition of two Supramaxes at a total consideration of US$12,000,000.

The Directors and senior management have been reviewing the individual specification, maintenance quality and conditions of each of the vessels and consider the purchase prices of these two vessels are highly attractive. The acquisition of two vessels will enable the Group to further expand the Group’s overall cargo carrying capacity while minimizing risks of over allocation of capital to additional tonnages due to changes in maritime regulations going forward.

FINANCIAL REVIEW During the quarter, capital expenditure on additions of property, plant and equipment was US$333,000 (31/3/2018: US$308,000) and on investment properties was US$4,330,000 (31/3/2018: nil). On 20 April 2018, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Co-Investor”) entered into the co-investment documents to co-invest in a property project in Tower 3 of Shanghai Financial Street Center, Jing’an Central Business District, Shanghai, the PRC, pursuant to which the Co-Investor committed to acquire non-voting participating class A shares of the holding company of the co-investment vehicle of US$10,000,000. During the quarter, the Co-Investor paid US$68,000 (31/3/2018: nil) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the co-investment documents and as at the reporting date, the capital expenditure commitments contracted by the Group but not provided for was US$5,105,000 (31/12/2018: US$5,173,000).

The Group’s total secured bank loans increased from US$90,183,000 as of 31 December 2018 to US$116,627,000 as at 31 March 2019, of which 46%, 7%, 36% and 11% are repayable respectively within one year, one to two years, two to five years and over five years. During the quarter, the Group had drawn new revolving loans of US$33,235,000 for working capital purpose. The bank borrowings represented vessel mortgage loans that were denominated in United States Dollars, revolving loans and property mortgage loans that were denominated in Hong Kong Dollars. All bank borrowings were committed on floating rate basis.

During the quarter, cash generated from operations before changes in working capital was US$5,342,000 (31/3/2018: US$7,647,000) and the net cash used in operating activities after working capital changes was US$32,249,000 (31/3/2018: net cash from operating activities after working capital changes was US$414,000).

The changes in working capital are mainly attributable to the increase in equity and debt securities which generally contribute a higher yield than bank deposits. During the quarter, the Group’s net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss was US$2,750,000 (31/3/2018: US$1,017,000) and the aggregate interest income and dividend income from financial assets was US$887,000 (31/3/2018: US$380,000).

As at 31 March 2019, the Company maintained positive working capital position of US$65,232,000 (31/12/2018: US$69,172,000) and the total of the Group’s equity and debt securities, bank balances and cash increased to US$118,992,000 (31/12/2018: US$88,551,000). As at 31 March 2019, the gearing ratio, as calculated on the basis of net debts (total interest-bearing debts net of equity and debt securities, bank balances and cash) over total equity, is not presented due to the increase in liquid assets that led to our net debts dropped below zero (31/12/2018: 0.65%).

With cash, marketable equity and debt securities in hand as well as available credit facilities, the Group has sufficient financial resources to satisfy its commitments and working capital requirements. As at 31 March 2019, the Group is able to service its debt obligations, including principal and interest payments.

During the quarter, the Group had entered into an agreement on 2 January 2019 to dispose a Supramax of deadweight 50,209 metric tons at a consideration of US$7,381,000, which was delivered to the purchaser in March 2019.Following the disposal of the vessel, the Group’s total carrying capacity had been reduced to deadweight 1,086,074 metric tons as at 31 March 2019. Subsequent to the reporting date, the Group entered into respective agreements on 23 April 2019 in respect of the acquisition of two Supramaxes at a total consideration of US$12,000,000. One of the vessels has been delivered to the Group on 23 May 2019. The Group currently owns nineteen dry bulk vessels which include two Post-Panamaxes and seventeen grabs fitted Supramaxes. RISK FACTORS This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including the Company’s management’s examination of historical operating trends.

Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Company cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or targets. Key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this report will include but not limited to the way world economies, currencies and interest rate environment may evolve going forward, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, financial market conditions including fluctuations in marketable securities value, counterparty risk, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in operating expenses including bunker prices, crewing costs, drydocking and insurance costs, availability of financing and refinancing, inability to obtain restructuring or rescheduling of indebtedness from lenders in liquidity trough, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, piracy or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company.

OUTLOOK The freight market in 2019 continued the trend of the final months of 2018, where demand and sentiment were hit by a combination of negative factors — US-China trade conflict, slowing world GDP growth rates, Chinese New Year slowdown, accidents at iron ore suppliers in Brazil and Australia, and Chinese restrictions on coal imports. The freight environment has remained weak in the first quarter with larger vessels suffering more given their relative low cargo carrying flexibility.

The dry bulk industry specific fundamentals offer more encouraging signs.

With a low net new supply of approximately 3% of the overall dry bulk fleet for 2019 and 2020, the supply of new vessels remained to be the lowest since the year 2000. The age profile of the global bulker fleet offers further visibility counting over 40 million tonnes as over 20 years of age. With China ending the import of international flagged tonnage due to new environmental policies last year, the IMO 2020 deadline, the oldest tonnages with subpar regular maintenance are likely to head towards the scrap yard rather than continue trading, given the expensive maintenance costs plus hurdles to maintain valid certificates for international trading. The incentive to order newbuildings has been and remains at a historical low, given the uncertainty on how future regulations will evolve, financing costs on the rise, financial institution adopting a cautious approach towards asset base lending, and ongoing deleveraging exercise and prevention of capital outflow in China. Should the underlying long term demand remain relatively robust, we believe the freight rate will normalize in the positive direction in 2019, especially if US and China manages to resolve their differences. Changes in technology as well as environmental policies causing changes in global energy mix will have material global implications and as a consequence, will impact the Company’s business.

One of the most widely debated topics in our industry is the installation of scrubbers to meet the IMO 2020 sulphur cap emission regulation. We currently have no plans on the installation of scrubbers given the long term technical and commercial viability of scrubbers on smaller size commercial vessels remains unproved. Some countries have already banned the use of open looped scrubbers for example, demonstrating the lack of consensus on the best way to meet the 2020 sulphur cap. At this juncture, we continue to believe the use of low sulphur fuel is the most efficient way to protect our planet.

We expect the availability of such product will become abundant at reasonable costs with time, given the likelihood of a ramp up in demand from 2020 onwards. Looking ahead, we see increasing uncertainty with the macro environment, mainly driven by political events. Further unexpected geopolitical or economic events may occur which can introduce volatility to our business performance, as well as the carrying value of our shipping assets and financial assets.

We will continue to refrain from using freight, bunker, currencies or interest rate derivatives to minimize any unnecessary business risks. In 2018, we have invested a small amount of capital into real estate assets in order to build a steady recurring income as well as potential long term capital appreciation to counter the highly volatile and cyclical nature of our core business.

We are in a relatively fortunate position where we have no capital expenditure commitment in relation to newbuilding contracts, as well as no charter-in contracts at this juncture. We have purchased two high quality vessels lately at very attractive prices which we expect will generate positive financial contribution while maintaining a healthy financial position.

Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on taking sensible and decisive actions to maintain a strong financial position, to ensure safe navigation through any stormy waters that may lie ahead. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all customers and stakeholders for their ongoing support. Going forward, we will continue to operate with a conservative yet nimble mindset, and be ready to act in the best interest of our shareholders under all kinds of scenarios.

Source: Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited