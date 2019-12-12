JinkoSolar Signs Agreement with COSCO to Use Port of Piraeus as a Distribution Hub for Europe

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, yesterday announced that the Company has signed an agreement with COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Greece) S.A. (“COSCO”) to use the Greek Port of Piraeus as a distribution hub for the shipment of its renewable energy products in Europe, and in particular for Greece, the Balkans and the EMEA region.

“The Port of Piraeus is the ideal distribution hub to strategically expand JinkoSolar’s logistics and distribution network in Europe,” said Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe. “This partnership with COSCO will enable us to work very closely with our clients in the region by providing an optimized logistics solution that will not only be reliable, timely but most of all, cost-efficient.”

Mr. Xudong Su, Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Greece) commented, “Today’s agreement is an important milestone for COSCO. This partnership reflects the trust JinkoSolar has in our experienced team and operations to provide the highest quality E2E Supply Chain Solutions through the distribution hub in the Port of Piraeus. This is a historic collaboration for both companies as we jointly work to generate long-term sustainable growth.”

Source: JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.