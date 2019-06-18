JLT Mobile Computers Ensures Seamless Navis N4 TOS Integration at OPCSA Las Palmas

JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments and TOC Europe exhibitor (Stand D74), announces the successful integration of its Navis validated VERSO™ 12 rugged vehicle-mount computers at OPCSA Las Palmas terminal. The deployment is the result of JLT’s close partnership with systems integrator Autepra and ensures trouble-free device integration with the Navis N4 TOS environment at the hardware and software level.

The OPCSA (Operaciones Portuarias Canarias S.A.) terminal in the Port of Las Palmas in the north-east of Gran Canaria, Spain, has been operating since 1986. In 2018, in an effort to increase productivity and optimize efficiency of operations, OPCSA transitioned to the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS). Autepra was contracted to deliver over 100 Navis Ready JLT VERSO 12 rugged vehicle computers for use in all container handling equipment, including ship-to-shore, rubber-tyre gantry cranes, retrieval systems and prime movers.

Specifically developed for use in the harshest environments and for business-critical functions where performance and availability are of utmost importance, the JLT VERSO 12 rugged computer is Navis Ready and ideal for heavy-duty port applications. An integrated backup battery guarantees uninterrupted operation. Its sunlight-readable display can be operated both with or without gloves. Fanless design, IP65 sealing, and use of solid-state storage minimize downtime and guarantee reliable operation. With fast Wi-Fi, user configurable external or internal antennas and optional integrated 4G LTE mobile broadband, the VERSO 12 facilitates reliable communication even under adverse conditions.

Following JLT’s recent long-term Navis agreement (see here for more details), the VERSO 12 is also guaranteed to be validated for use with major upcoming Navis N4 TOS releases over the next five years. This, along with JLT’s industry-renowned service, gives Navis N4 port customers who chose to deploy computers from JLT, such as OPCSA, ICTSI BASRA, DCT Gdansk, Exolgan and many others, confidence that the installation process will be smooth and their investment future-proof.

Since the early days of JLT Mobile Computers, ports have been a strategically important market segment for the company and JLT has gained a deep understanding of the unique requirements of port operations. All JLT devices are designed to work in these demanding environments while providing exemplary reliability and optimal performance.

Source: JLT Mobile Computers AB