JNPT and Norway talk opportunities for mutual cooperation

Ms. Ann Ollestad, Consul General, Norway visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, India’s premier container port to explore opportunities for mutual cooperation and sustainable development between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Port of Oslo. The two nations have always maintained strong and pleasant relations. Both countries see each other as important partner for economic development. A collaborative effort from both nations helps each other in knowledge sharing which further strengthens the maritime business.

Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT and Consul General of Norway, Ms. Ann Ollestad had a detailed discussion on the key development taken by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Port of Oslo. They also discussed about the green initiatives, technology advancements taken by the two ports & explore the key avenues for mutual support.

Further the delegation had a brief presentation about JNPT’s overall operations, infrastructure developments, especially new initiatives implemented to promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and adoption of technology to improve the efficiency and quality of business at the Port. This was followed by a visit to the Port to look at the scale of operations at JNPT.

The visit helped the delegates gain a broad overview on the Port and its significance in the global market.

Source: JNPT