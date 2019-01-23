JNPT becomes India’s only port to be ranked among world’s top 30

The government said the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has become India’s only port to get listed among the top 30 global container ports.

“The JNPT, India’s premiere container port got listed amongst the top 30 container ports globally, as per the latest Lloyds Report. JNPT notched up five spots, to be 28th on the list, compared to its previous ranking,” the shipping ministry said in a statement.

This is a validation of all the efforts and strategic initiatives being implemented at JNPT in order to enhance overall port efficiency, it said.

Various new processes activated under the ‘ease of doing business’ initiative have not only helped in overall growth of the port business, but also allowed the EXIM (Export–Import) trade to save time and cost which in turn have accentuated the growth story, it said.

The JNPT also launched their App service to facilitate better tracking of consignment and ease the trade process for their EXIM partners.

The App will allow traders to access all the relevant information about their consignment and port related updates regarding traffic and weather on their fingertips.

Source: PTI