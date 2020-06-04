Jobless Claims Hold Steady as Economy Slowly Reopens

The number of workers applying for and receiving unemployment benefits was historically high but eased at the end of May, indicating the U.S. labor market has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The ranks of Americans drawing on unemployment benefits ticked up to 21.5 million in the week ended May 23, though the pace of increase significantly slowed from earlier in the crisis, the Labor Department said Thursday. So-called continuing claims are released with a one-week lag and appeared to hit a peak in early May.

New applications for unemployment benefits have trended down since the pandemic and related lockdowns triggered a surge in claims at the end of March. Last week, there were 1.9 million unemployment claims, the first time initial claims have fallen below 2 million a week since the week ended March 14.

“The ongoing retreat in the level of initial claims is welcome news,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics. “We still expect the recovery in the labor market to be painfully slow.”

While initial claims have been easing from their peak, the weekly totals have remained higher than the prepandemic record of 695,000 claims in October 1982.

It will probably take years for the economy to fully regain the millions of jobs lost during the pandemic. Protests after George Floyd was killed while in police custody could delay the economic recovery as large companies including Macy’s Inc. and Kroger Co. postponed store reopenings or cut back hours in response to the social unrest.

A separate May report on U.S. employment, to be released Friday, will shed light on the magnitude of the employment losses that have occurred during the pandemic. Layoffs have continued and are expected to cause nonfarm payrolls to fall by 8 million in May, after a combined drop of 21.4 million in March and April. The unemployment rate is projected to rise to 19.5% in May from 14.7% in April, which would be the highest for records tracing back to 1948.

Thursday’s report showed that the number of applications for unemployment benefits fell last week in 36 states. The same number of states recorded a decline in the number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week ended May 23.

“That suggests maybe we’re starting to see a bit of rehiring taking place as lockdown restrictions are eased,” Ms. Vanden Houten said.

States are allowing businesses to reopen and companies are recalling workers to qualify for government-loan forgiveness, though some have said they might need to lay off employees again when the support runs out.

Millions of jobless Americans who haven’t been rehired from a company furlough or are now permanently laid off are relying on unemployment benefits as a substitute for their lost income.

More than 20% of those eligible were collecting jobless benefits in the week ended May 23 in Maine, Nevada and Oregon.

A separate report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed that U.S. worker productivity fell in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic suppressed both output and hours worked.

Hours worked fell at a revised seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.6% in the first quarter, the biggest quarterly drop since the second quarter of 2009.

Federal and state unemployment payments reached more than $72 billion in the first three weeks of May, compared with $48.4 billion in April, according to a Century Foundation analysis of Treasury Department data.

State labor departments responded to the crisis by reallocating staff from other departments to field unemployment inquiries. Some also turned to technology giants such as Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to update their decades-old computer systems.

During the crisis, many Americans have waited weeks to receive payments, calling state labor departments hundreds of times a day. Some say they are still experiencing issues with accessing the benefits they expected.

Marti Unger, age 54, of Hamilton Township, New Jersey, was furloughed from her administrative assistant job in late March. She has received some unemployment payments, but is missing the most recent weeks of benefits since she confronted an error message when trying to claim her jobless benefits for the week ending May 16.

She said she hasn’t been able to reach her state unemployment agency. Meanwhile, rent and medical bills are piling up.

“I have money I’m hanging on to, but I have to watch where I spend it,” she said.

Source: Dow Jones