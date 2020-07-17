Jobs Recovery Shows Signs of Slowing as Virus Surges

The U.S. labor-market recovery is losing momentum as a surge in coronavirus cases triggers heightened employer uncertainty and consumer caution.

Job openings in July are down from last month across the U.S., and Google searches for “file for unemployment” are creeping up. Growth in worker hours is waning at small businesses after several weeks of gains.

The labor-market slowdown is widespread across industries and states, showing the economic turmoil isn’t limited to states in the South and West that are seeing the greatest increases in illnesses.

“This recent slowdown in the economy is being driven by the economic uncertainty associated with the growing outbreaks rather than just the direct impact of the outbreaks themselves,” said Daniel Zhao, economist at job site Glassdoor, adding that “uncertainty is hitting all players in the economy including businesses, workers and consumers.”

Job postings declined in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in the past two weeks, according to Glassdoor. Job-opening decreases were less steep in states with sharp rises in virus infections, including Florida, Texas and Arizona, possibly reflecting broader reopenings in those states.

Growth in the number of employees working at small businesses has slowed in Sun Belt states, which saw the swiftest rise in virus cases in June, according to investment bank Jefferies LLC. Small-business hiring has also recently stalled in the Midwest and Northeast, where infections have been more contained, Jefferies added.

Businesses were reopening and recalling workers in May and June, helping the U.S. economy recover 7.5 million jobs and consumer spending to rebound in those months, in part due to a rebound in hospitality and retail hiring. Economists expect growth to continue in July, but at a slower pace because of increased infections.

Still, June employment was down by about 15 million jobs compared with February, the month before the pandemic hit, Labor Department data show.

New applications for unemployment benefits remain at historically high levels and held steady at 1.3 million last week, a further indication the rise in coronavirus cases is hampering the labor-market recovery.

It isn’t clear how many of the job losses during the pandemic will become permanent. Economists say consumers need to feel confident the virus is contained before economic activity can return to levels seen before the pandemic. Business owners and industry representatives say the longer the shutdowns drag on, the harder it will be for companies to survive.

Carol Dover, president of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, said she learned that about 34 restaurants in Miami were filing for bankruptcy. She suspects it was tied to renewed business restrictions and shutdowns in the area.

“We were hoping by now to be 100% open, and we’re not,” she said. “It’s very challenging.”

Businesses that were just regaining footing after monthslong closures tied to the pandemic are facing new setbacks.

Less than five weeks after he reopened Focus Climbing Center in Mesa, Ariz., owner Joe Czerwinski found out on June 29 that he’d have to close down again. The gym had been doing relatively well, Mr. Czerwinski said, and he believed added precautions such as face masks and capacity limits were working to keep customers and staff safe. Having to close again “was really a big gut punch,” he said.

Mr. Czerwinski said he used a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program to cover his employees’ wages during the first shutdown and the beginning of the second closure. But he said that money is due to run out soon, which means most of his 15 employees will need to seek unemployment benefits instead.

“If I knew that we were going to be open in, say 30 days from now, I could budget the money appropriately and I could keep everyone on,” Mr. Czerwinski said. He said uncertainty about the virus and when the climbing center can reopen means that isn’t possible.

Job openings have declined in most industries, including restaurants, finance and construction, since mid-June, according to Burning Glass Technologies, a real-time data company. Job postings only grew in retail, transportation and warehousing, and wholesale-trade sectors over that period.

Since mid-June and throughout the pandemic, job openings have fallen particularly steeply in industries that develop new products, such as engineering, information technology and science. As companies pull back on these roles, that could lead to delays in product launches and ultimately hinder the economic recovery, said Matt Sigelman, chief executive officer at Burning Glass.

Small-business employees were logging about 40% as many hours in April as in January, according to Homebase, a scheduling-software company. By late June, worker hours were nearly 80% of prepandemic levels, but that began slipping in July.

Brenda Tucker-Cassity, 64 years old, said she had expected to return to full-time hours when she was called back to her job at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Miss., in mid-May. Instead, she said she is working about 20 hours a week because of limited customer demand.

“They said that business is even worse than they thought, so there was no reason for us to be working any more than four hours a day,” said Ms. Tucker-Cassity, who works in the casino’s in-house bakery.

She said she is receiving partial unemployment payments because of the reduced hours, but worries about losing the $600 weekly enhanced unemployment payments provided by the federal government, which is set to expire at the end of this month.

“There’s no way that I can survive — or anyone in our bakery can survive — at 20 hours a week,” Ms. Tucker-Cassity said.

Source: Dow Jones