Johor Port Inks Soft Commodity Strategic Alliance Agreement With Access World

Johor Port Berhad (JPB), a Member of MMC Group entered into a Soft Commodity Strategic Alliance Agreement with Access World earlier today at Johor Port in Pasir Gudang, Johor Bahru.

The Agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Johor Port, En. Shahrull Allam Shah Bin Abdul Halim and Mr. Yanto Tan, Regional General Manager, South East Asia, Access World, witnessed by YB Tuan Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport Malaysia, YBhg Dato’ Sri Che Khalib bin Mohamad Noh, Chairman of Johor Port Berhad and Group Managing Director of MMC Corporation Berhad and Mr. Alfred Vermeulen, Director Commercial, Asia Pacific, Access World.

Under the strategic alliance, Johor Port Berhad and Access World will co-operate and combine resources with a view to increase the volume of soft commodities entering and being traded in Johor.

“As a Regional Commodity Hub, everything from Cocoa, Coffee, Palm Oil, Coal, Steel and Aluminium – and most things in between – have been catered for via the Port’s flexible facilities. This strategic alliance is part of our initiatives to position Johor Port as the Cocoa Commodity / Trading Hub and for Johor Port to be designated as an Approved Delivery Point under the various International Commodity Exchanges.” said En. Shahrull Allam Shah bin Abdul Halim, Chief Executive Officer of Johor Port Berhad.

Besides cementing Johor Port’s position as one of the top LME operators, soft commodities are another big pillar, especially for South East Asia; and it speaks volumes about the existing strengths and future potential of Malaysia from a market demand perspective. Johor Port will tap into rising demand for safe, efficient, and internationally compliant soft commodities warehousing. Customers can also look forward to the convenience of one-stop value-add services such as repacking, enabling them to maximise and localise their Supply Chain to serve regional markets via the Southern region.

“Johor Port understood our concept and value propositions. The ease of doing business that we as Access World Group have experienced here from an investor’s and customer’s point of view has resulted in a long lasting 15 years working relationship with Johor Port. Dating back to 2004, when we listed a London Metal Exchange approved warehouse in Johor Port, Access World has further diversified its commodities business in Johor Port where we now also provide specialized warehousing and logistics services for soft commodities products like cocoa-beans to service our global clients. We look forward to more years of working together.” said Mr. Yanto Tan, Regional General Manager, South East Asia, Access World.

Access World is a well-respected global company with businesses in the logistics, forwarding and chartering, collateral management, stevedoring, handling and warehousing business of commodities including Cocoa, Soft commodities, Forest products, Oil and Gas, Non-ferrous Metals, Steel, Ferro Alloys and Project Cargo traded on the physical market and/or the London Metal Exchange and/or other exchanges.

Johor Port is an investor-friendly, business-ready multi-purpose port facility and continues to be the Premier Southern Gateway Multi-Purpose Port in Malaysia.

Source: Johor Port