Johor Port Partners With Mohr To Elevate Tvet

Johor Port Berhad (Johor Port), a member of MMC Group, recently signed a three-year Memoranda of Cooperation (MoC) with the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) on 27 June 2023 at The Everly Hotel, Putrajaya.

The MoC Exchange ceremony, witnessed by YAB Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National TVET Council (MTVET), saw the symbolic exchange of the three-year MoC between Johor Port, represented by Md Derick Basir, Chief Executive Officer and the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR), represented by its Minister YB V. Sivakumar.

Md Derick Basir, Johor Port Chief Executive Officer said, “Johor Port is eager to share and extend its notable experience and expertise in the ports and logistics industry through the facilitation of knowledge transfers and opportunities for industry exposure to elevate the nation’s vocational training.”

“Johor Port is also committed to growing its business responsibly, sustainably and inclusively. This three-year partnership with the MOHR is a testament to our commitment to giving back to the communities, while empowering the industry with good talents,” he said.

Through the MoC, Johor Port will be directly involved in the implementation of the nation’s TVET programme especially in the development of Curriculum and Training materials and providing the training facility for Port Operations programme.

The collaboration is also another great milestone for Johor Port through its JP Skills Centre (JPSC) which provides training to major local and regional ports. The high-quality training programmes designed by JPSC have also received numerous recognitions locally and globally. Last year, JPSC was recognised as the Best TVET Training Provider (Ports & Logistics) at the Malaysia Education & TVET Awards (META) and was named the 2019 World Best Port & Terminal Training Provider by the International Global Ports Forum.

Established in 2014 as the Training Division of Johor Port, JPSC is the Centre of Excellence for MMC Ports and has trained more than 8,000 port and logistics officers in Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Ghana and Nigeria. JPSC is also recognised by the United Nations Conference for Trade & Development (UNCTAD) as the authorised training provider for the UNCTAD Train For Trade Modern Port Management Program for English speaking networks.

Source: MMC Corporation