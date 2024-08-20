Join Alewijnse at SMM and take a major step towards a sustainable future

Systems integrator Alewijnse will be presenting sustainable technology of the future in a changing maritime world at SMM, the world’s leading trade fair for the maritime industry taking place in Hamburg from 3 to 6 September 2024. The Alewijnse team will be on stand number 508 in the NMT Holland pavilion in Hall B7. As part of its theme #WeConnectSustainability, the company will be featuring the latest trends in electrical engineering and automation. These will be vital to the preservation of our maritime ecosystem by combating climate change through digital transformation and the maritime energy transition.

The maritime sector is an international industry that is evolving rapidly. Challenges such as climate change and globalisation are having a significant impact, and new technologies are changing the way companies work. Other developments are following each other in rapid succession. As a systems integrator, Alewijnse values working with customers and partners who share the same vision of a sustainable world. Together they can combine their knowledge and step into the future so that shipbuilders, owners and crew can reap the benefits of the latest high-end systems and techniques.

“A great example of the success of this approach is the OceanXplorer project,” says Martin Terpstra, Alewijnse segment manager for Dredging, Offshore and Transport. “The ship, formerly known as Alucia2, underwent an extensive refit at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam. Because the client OceanX believes that the ocean is our most important and least explored natural resource, its team set out to create a state-of-the-art science and media vessel by transforming a former oil storage ship into a unique platform for exploration, science, and storytelling. Alewijnse was responsible for the complete electrical system integration on board what is today the most advanced exploration vessel in the world.”

Contributing to a greener future

“We see that sustainability is becoming an increasingly important aspect for a growing number of our refits, as well as in newbuild ships,” continues Terpstra. “More and more vessels are using alternative fuels such as hydrogen, methanol and LNG. Additionally, energy conversion systems and electric propulsion systems are becoming increasingly important. At Alewijnse we offer advanced hybrid and power solutions that we are proud of and that allow us to play our part in contributing to a greener future and more sustainable operations.”

Visitors to the SMM exhibition can explore these innovative sustainable technologies by attending the Alewijnse presentation, ‘Modelling and Digital Twins Powering the Energy Transition’. Presented by Mischa Habermehl, the event will take place on Thursday, September 5th from 1:30 to 1:40 PM at the Cruise and Ferry Stage in Hall B5.

For a sneak preview, visit the Alewijnse landing page for innovative hybrid and power solutions: https://www.alewijnse.com/hybrid-power-solutions or the SMM website: Modelling and digital twins powering the energy transition – SMM (smm-hamburg.com)

Optimal service

Find out more about Alewijnse’s innovative, sustainable and qualitative solutions for the future. These include the servicing and maintenance services that it offers for electrical and automation solutions for every life cycle phase of a ship or installation. Multidisciplinary service teams can switch immediately between preventive and corrective maintenance and, with their in-depth knowledge and expertise in automation and electrical installations, they can ensure that vessels and their systems will be operational again as soon as possible.

Come aboard

Alewijnse believes that the best results are accomplished together. That’s why they not only like to work with partners to share knowledge and expertise, it also combines the talents of its employees with those of its partners to further enhance its potential for innovation. Alewijnse welcomes enquiries from individuals and companies about working together.

The Alewijnse team looks forward to meeting friends old and new at SMM on the Alewijnse booth 508, and they can also be contacted personally at the NMT networking reception on Wednesday 4th September and the NMT Innovation Tours and SMM Job Route during the fair.

Source: Alewijnse