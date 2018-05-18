Join the Greek Maritime Cluster

Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce & Industry, jointly decided early in the summer of 2016 to promote in a systematic and coordinated manner the Greek Maritime Cluster and appointed NAFS, a non profit HCS subsidiary, to organise this website which aims to include members of all sectors of Greek Shipping and the Maritime Community as well all related fields.

The structure and design of this site is meant to facilitate visitors. The level of entry and subscription fees has been set so as to cover the initial and maintenance cost of MARITIME HELLAS – navigate the Greek cluster. Any surplus will be directed towards Maritime Education.

“MARITIME HELLAS – Navigate the Greek Cluster” the official Greek cluster, launched in January 2017, is a joint initiative of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and industry.

Our aims and Objectives:

▶ To create a database and network of all those associated with the Greek Shipping industry.

▶ To promote the enterprises within our database and facilitate synergies amongst our members.

▶ To promote cooperation and dialogue within the cluster and encourage information, knowledge and know-how sharing.

▶ To promote the Greek maritime hub as a services and products provider.

“MARITIME HELLAS-Navigate the Greek Cluster” is a non-profit organization. It has set it’s fee at a symbolic level to cover administrative costs only. Our business plan does not include any form of subsidy, be it national or EU funded, however all our members are at liberty to pursue any form of funding they wish.

Source: Maritime Hellas