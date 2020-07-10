Joint American Club And American Bureau Of Shipping (Abs) Webinar: Insights Into The Nature And Claims Of Maritime-Related Injuries

Making safety a priority is critical in today’s maritime environment. With evolving regulations and safety protocols, mariners are constantly required to stay aware of changes and remain vigilant in their pursuit of safety, both at sea and on shore. To further enhance safety in the industry, ABS, the American Club and Lamar University recently partnered to study some of the most common causes of safety-related incidents in the maritime industry.

In this webinar, William Moore, Dr. Eng., American P&I Club Senior Vice President and Head of Global Loss Prevention, Keegan Plaskon, ABS Business Development Director, and Kevin McSweeney, Ph.D., ABS Technology Manager, will breakdown the results of this study and what they mean for the maritime industry going forward.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 am, Eastern Standard Time (EST) (10:00 am Central Daylight Time (CDT)) and rebroadcasted at 10:00 pm EST, 9:00 pm CDT.

Source: The American Club