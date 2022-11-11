Joint CMF/WPCAP work on port readiness for new fuels

A joint hybrid workshop on defining port readiness levels to accommodate alternative fuels for ships took place in Rotterdam on 1 November, bringing together members of the IAPH Clean Marine Fuels (CMF) Working Group and the World Ports Climate Action Program (WPCAP). This follows previous coordination between the groups and agreement to work together on this important exer-cise. Around fifteen participants joined and progressed the work that was initiated in May this year during the WPCAP meeting or-ganised in Vancouver around the World Ports Conference.

The outcome of the work, to be finalised by the start of 2023, will include the outline and analytical definition of nine port readiness levels, covering research, development and deployment phases of maturity, and the provision of comprehensive guidance for ports to evaluate and progress their level of preparedness.

Source: IAPH