Joint development project to design LNG-fuelled VLCC

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has signed an agreement for a joint development project (JDP) with China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. (CMES), CNOOC Gas and Power Group, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (DSIC), and GazTransport and Technigaz SA (GTT) to design an LNG-fuelled Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC).

The JDP will evaluate design options for an LNG-fuelled VLCC that uses a prismatic GTT Mark III membrane LNG tank. The scope of the JDP includes reviewing solutions to minimise construction costs for LNG-fuelled ships, while ensuring operational flexibility and efficiency, with the location of tanks as well as tank sizes to allow for round trip voyages under consideration.

LR will conduct a risk assessment and review the design in accordance with the latest regulatory requirements and will ensure it meets LR’s Rules to issue an Approval in Principle.

Wang Yongxin, President – CMES, said: “CMES currently is the largest VLCC owner in China and world leading integrated energy transportation enterprise with international prospects. With serials of new technology development projects such as sail-assisted VLCC, Intelligent VLCC and LNG-fuelled VLCC R&D etc, CMES is taking the positive response together with other participating units in the implementation of the international ecological and environmental protection. Showing the fulfilment of social responsibilities to accelerate the application of zero-carbon technologies to merchant vessels.”

Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China, said: “Considering round trip LNG fuel capacity will allow a shipowner to bunker at the cheapest location. Implementing GTT’s Mark III tank for a dual-fuel VLCC will combine endurance with full cargo capacity, thanks to our well optimised fuel tank design. GTT is excited to collaborate with the other stakeholders in this JDP and contribute to more efficient and environmentally friendly ships.”

Mark Darley, LR’s North Asia President, said: “With the Global Marine industry looking towards carbon reduction and ultimately decarbonisation, this JDP marks an important milestone in the journey that the industry is now taking. Through this JDP we look forward to jointly working with the key stakeholders in this innovative development proposed to bring technological advancements to the industry.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register