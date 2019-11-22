Joint Project to Develop Cyber-risk Management System with Dualog Receives Support of Norwegian Government Fund

Yesterday , NYK and Dualog,* a cutting-edge innovator of maritime IT, announced that a new project for the development of a cyber-risk management system for ships will receive two years of funding from the Norwegian government fund Innovation Norway.**

1. Background

In accordance with recent developments in information and communication technology, ships remain connected to the internet and continually share data between ship and shore. Ship data is monitored onshore using IoT, and electronic chart data is distributed from shore. Despite these benefits, there is a risk of becoming exposed to cyberthreats, such as becoming infected by malware.

With this in mind, the 98th session of the IMO Maritime Safety Committee (MSC98) approved guidelines on maritime cyber-risk management in June 2017. The committee recommended that a description of cyber-risk management be included in the safety management systems of shipowners and ship-management companies.

In 2017, NYK entered a strategic partnership with Dualog, and has been developing data-sharing between ship and shore, which is Dualog’s strong point. In fact, the two companies have launched a new Cepa Shield project that focuses on cybersecurity. (“Cepa” means onion in Latin.)

2. Outline of Cepa Shield

The cyber-risk management system developed by the Cepa Shield project will be able to be applied to all NYK-operated vessels and will provide multiple layers of risk management.

When a cyberattack comes from the outside, these features help NYK to grasp from shore the condition of each vessel against the attack. NYK can then remain aware of any ships subject to a concentrated attack and in need of immediate protection.

With the financial support of Innovation Norway over the next two years, the project will carry out trials on 50 NYK-operated vessels.

3. Media Event at Norwegian Embassy in Tokyo

On November 21, a media event was held at the Norwegian Embassy in Tokyo.

The NYK Group aims to create new value by taking advantage of digitalization in accordance with the company’s medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” and strives to enhance transport safety, efficiency, and international competitiveness further.

* Dualog

Established in 1994 and based in Tromsø, Norway, Dualog provides a maritime digital platform that ensures that internet, email, and cloud services work reliably and securely on board. The company enables and optimizes all IT services and tools needed for the efficient management of vessels. Dualog’s IT solutions are installed on more than 3,000 ships in worldwide trades.

** Innovation Norway

Innovation Norway is the Norwegian government’s instrument for innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry. The organization supports companies in developing their competitive advantage in domestic and international markets.

Source: NYK Line