Joint venture returns the SOKANA name to the nexus of chemical and product markets

SOKANA, a joint venture commercial management company between Lars Ebbesen and the Interunity Group has officially launched today, bringing back a renowned name in chemical and product shipping.

SOKANA already has 880,000 dwt of committed tonnage under management and will be pursuing further controlled growth.

The SOKANA trading team is headed by Founder Lars Ebbesen and augmented by Steen Eriksen, former head of Maersk Tankers Singapore and later New York who joins from Team Tankers. The operating team has also been bolstered by David Wiswell, former COO of Navig8 Chemicals, who comes over from Odin.

Founder Lars Ebbesen, said: “I’m delighted to be partnering with the Interunity Group to reinaugurate SOKANA. By actively integrating its technical management and operating skills with the trading experience of the SOKANA team, we can merge our twin traditions of sea and shore performance to offer the best possible returns in every situation.”

Lars Ebbesen, Founder

Co-Founder George Mangos, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of SOKANA’s new adventure, working alongside one of the great trading teams in the industry. With our global footprint, decades of honed vessel experience and strong teamwork, together we bring one of the most relentlessly focused management systems to bear on behalf of our clients, who have honoured us with their considerable trust and support.”

George Mangos, Co-Founder

The SOKANA team would like to honour the memory of our great friend and mentor Patrick Curry (Clarksons) who helped bring us together years ago; his wisdom and friendship is greatly missed.

