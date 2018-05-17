Jokowi releases first export with giant ship to US

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo officiated the departure on Tuesday of the first CMA CGM Tage container ship of exports from the Jakarta International Containers Terminal (JICT) at Tanjung Priok in North Jakarta.

The CMA CGM Tage ship, which has a capacity of 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers, will serve direct calls from Jakarta to Los Angeles, the United States.

“We loaded the ship with 4,300 TEU containers. It is a large number. With the direct call, the transporting of goods is more efficient,” Jokowi said as reported by tribunnews.com.

The ship has a gross Tonnage (TG) of 95.263 and is 347 meters long. It is one of several massive ships that regularly dock at Tanjung Priok port.

The release was also attended by Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita, State-owned Enterprises Minister Rini Sumarno, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Indonesia Port Corporations (IPC) president director Elvyn G Masassya and CMA CGM chief executive officer Farid Belbouab.

Jokowi said by using the ship, Indonesian products would be more competitive in the international market because transportation costs could be reduced by $300 per container.

Meanwhile, Elvyn said the regular stop of large ships at Tanjung Priok indicated that Indonesia was on the right track to becoming a world maritime axis.

“It also indicates that IPC has already been able to manage seaports with the world’s busiest loading and unloading activities, and that are equipped with a sophisticated IT system,” he added.

Source: Jakarta Post