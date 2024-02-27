Jolly Clivia, the fifth full-container ship for the Ignazio Messina & C. fleet

The latest of the five full-container vessels to join the Ignazio Messina & C. fleet has been renamed “Jolly Clivia”. The official delivery took place today at the port of Singapore. The new vessel, measuring 262 meters in length by 32 meters in width, will set sail towards Europe with scheduled calls at Mundra (India), Jebel Ali Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Karachi (Pakistan), and is expected to arrive in Genoa at the end of March. It will then be incorporated into the regular route connecting the Mediterranean, Red Sea, Middle East, and India. The crew consists of 22 members, 16 of whom are Italians, including Captain Simone Galli from Naples.

Built in 2010 at the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, the “Jolly Clivia” was previously owned by a German company. The vessel capacity is 4400 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. It joins the four full-container units acquired by the Genoese Group in the recent months, all falling within the range of 4400 to 4600 TEU capacity.

Source: Ignazio Messina & C.